Vanderbilt vs Central Arkansas College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 13

The Central Arkansas Bears (4-6) will try to stop a five-game road slide when they square off against the Vanderbilt Commodores (9-0) on December 13, 2025 at Memorial Gymnasium.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Vanderbilt vs. Central Arkansas Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, December 13, 2025

Saturday, December 13, 2025 Game time: 6:30 p.m. ET

6:30 p.m. ET TV channel: SEC Network

SEC Network Location: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee Arena: Memorial Gymnasium

Vanderbilt vs. Central Arkansas Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Vanderbilt win (98.8%)

Check out these betting insights and trends before you wager on Saturday's Vanderbilt-Central Arkansas spread (Vanderbilt -34.5) or over/under (157.5 points).

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Vanderbilt vs. Central Arkansas: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Vanderbilt has covered six times in nine matchups with a spread this season.

Central Arkansas has put together a 3-6-0 ATS record so far this season.

Neither Vanderbilt nor Central Arkansas has covered this season when the spread conditions of the game are equal to or greater than Saturday's line (Commodores as favorites by 34.5 or more and Bears as underdogs by 34.5 or more).

The Commodores covered the spread in a higher percentage of their home games than away games last season. They covered 11 times in 17 opportunities at home, and they covered five times in 10 opportunities on the road.

The Bears' winning percentage against the spread at home is .750 (3-1-0). On the road, it is .000 (0-5-0).

Vanderbilt vs. Central Arkansas Head-to-Head Comparison

On offense, Vanderbilt was the 55th-ranked squad in the country (78.9 points per game) last year. Defensively, it was 249th (74.3 points allowed per game).

Vanderbilt was 221st in the country in rebounds per game (31.2) and 226th in rebounds allowed (31.9) last year.

At 13.8 assists per game last year, Vanderbilt was 158th in the country.

In terms of turnovers, Vanderbilt was 40th in the country in committing them (9.6 per game) last season. It was 40th in forcing them (13.4 per game).

Central Arkansas ranked 275th in the country last season with 70.2 points per game. At the other end, it ranked 327th with 78.1 points allowed per game.

With 31.5 boards per game, Central Arkansas ranked 200th in the nation. It allowed 32.2 rebounds per contest, which ranked 247th in college basketball.

Central Arkansas averaged 13.7 dimes per game, which ranked them 165th in college basketball.

Central Arkansas averaged 11.7 turnovers per game (241st-ranked in college basketball) this year, while forcing 10.9 turnovers per contest (215th-ranked).

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!