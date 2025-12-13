BYU vs UC Riverside College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 13

The BYU Cougars (8-1) will host the UC Riverside Highlanders (5-5) after winning six home games in a row.

BYU vs. UC Riverside Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, December 13, 2025

Saturday, December 13, 2025 Game time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Provo, Utah

Provo, Utah Arena: Marriott Center

BYU vs. UC Riverside Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: BYU win (97%)

Before you wager on Saturday's BYU-UC Riverside spread (BYU -33.5) or total (154.5 points), see the betting insights and trends below.

BYU vs. UC Riverside: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

BYU is 5-4-0 ATS this season.

UC Riverside has won six games against the spread this season, while failing to cover three times.

The Cougars covered the spread in a higher percentage of their home games than road games last season. They covered 10 times in 16 opportunities when playing at home, and they covered six times in 11 opportunities in road games.

Against the spread, the Highlanders performed better at home (9-3-0) than on the road (10-7-0) last year.

BYU vs. UC Riverside Head-to-Head Comparison

BYU has a +141 scoring differential, topping opponents by 15.6 points per game. It is putting up 83.2 points per game to rank 84th in college basketball and is allowing 67.6 per outing to rank 69th in college basketball.

AJ Dybantsa's team-leading 20.3 points per game ranks 30th in college basketball.

UC Riverside puts up 74.8 points per game (240th in college basketball) while giving up 73.6 per outing (199th in college basketball). It has a +12 scoring differential and outscores opponents by 1.2 points per game.

Andrew Henderson is 93rd in the nation with a team-leading 17.9 points per game.

The 35.1 rebounds per game the Cougars average rank 99th in the country, and are 4.5 more than the 30.6 their opponents grab per contest.

Keba Keita is 152nd in college basketball action with 7.1 rebounds per game to lead the Cougars.

The Highlanders record 32.8 rebounds per game (205th in college basketball) while allowing 31.2 per contest to opponents. They outrebound opponents by 1.6 boards per game.

Osiris Grady is 217th in college basketball with 6.6 rebounds per game, leading the Highlanders.

BYU ranks 55th in college basketball with 105.5 points scored per 100 possessions, and 65th in college basketball defensively with 85.6 points conceded per 100 possessions.

The Highlanders' 96.5 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 196th in college basketball, and the 94.9 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 247th in college basketball.

