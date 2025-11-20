Utah vs Kansas State Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 13 2025
NCAA football action on Saturday includes the Utah Utes playing the Kansas State Wildcats.
Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NCAA football betting insights.
Utah vs Kansas State Odds & Spread
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
- All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: Utah: (-952) | Kansas State: (+640)
- Spread: Utah: -17.5 (-108) | Kansas State: +17.5 (-112)
- Total: 51.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)
Utah vs Kansas State Betting Trends
- Utah's record against the spread is 8-2-0.
- Utah has covered every time (2-0) as a 17.5-point favorite or greater this season.
- This year, seven of Utah's 10 games have gone over the point total.
- Kansas State has four wins in 10 contests against the spread this year.
- This year, six of Kansas State's 10 games have gone over the point total.
Utah vs Kansas State Prediction & Pick
All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Utes win (86.8%)
Utah vs Kansas State Point Spread
Kansas State is listed as an underdog by 17.5 points (-112 odds), and Utah, the favorite, is -108 to cover.
Utah vs Kansas State Over/Under
Utah versus Kansas State on Nov. 22 has an over/under of 51.5 points, with the over -115 and the under -105.
Utah vs Kansas State Moneyline
Kansas State is a +640 underdog on the moneyline, while Utah is a -952 favorite.
Utah vs. Kansas State Points Insights
Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
|Utah
|41.1
|6
|15.6
|10
|51.2
|10
|Kansas State
|28.2
|65
|25.5
|74
|53.3
|10
Utah vs. Kansas State Game Info
- Game day: Saturday, November 22, 2025
- Game time: 4 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ESPN2
- Location: Salt Lake City, Utah
- Stadium: Rice-Eccles Stadium
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Check out even more in-depth Utah vs. Kansas State analysis on FanDuel Research.