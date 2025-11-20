Utah vs Kansas State Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 13 2025

NCAA football action on Saturday includes the Utah Utes playing the Kansas State Wildcats.

Utah vs Kansas State Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Utah: (-952) | Kansas State: (+640)

Utah: (-952) | Kansas State: (+640) Spread: Utah: -17.5 (-108) | Kansas State: +17.5 (-112)

Utah: -17.5 (-108) | Kansas State: +17.5 (-112) Total: 51.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Utah vs Kansas State Betting Trends

Utah's record against the spread is 8-2-0.

Utah has covered every time (2-0) as a 17.5-point favorite or greater this season.

This year, seven of Utah's 10 games have gone over the point total.

Kansas State has four wins in 10 contests against the spread this year.

This year, six of Kansas State's 10 games have gone over the point total.

Utah vs Kansas State Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Utes win (86.8%)

Utah vs Kansas State Point Spread

Kansas State is listed as an underdog by 17.5 points (-112 odds), and Utah, the favorite, is -108 to cover.

Utah vs Kansas State Over/Under

Utah versus Kansas State on Nov. 22 has an over/under of 51.5 points, with the over -115 and the under -105.

Utah vs Kansas State Moneyline

Kansas State is a +640 underdog on the moneyline, while Utah is a -952 favorite.

Utah vs. Kansas State Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Utah 41.1 6 15.6 10 51.2 10 Kansas State 28.2 65 25.5 74 53.3 10

Utah vs. Kansas State Game Info

Game day: Saturday, November 22, 2025

Saturday, November 22, 2025 Game time: 4 p.m. ET

4 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Location: Salt Lake City, Utah

Salt Lake City, Utah Stadium: Rice-Eccles Stadium

