San Diego State vs San Jose State Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 13 2025
NCAA football action on Saturday includes the San Diego State Aztecs facing the San Jose State Spartans.
San Diego State vs San Jose State Odds & Spread
- All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: San Diego State: (-465) | San Jose State: (+340)
- Spread: San Diego State: -12.5 (-110) | San Jose State: +12.5 (-110)
- Total: 49.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)
San Diego State vs San Jose State Betting Trends
- San Diego State is 8-2-0 against the spread this year.
- San Diego State has yet to lose ATS (1-0) as a 12.5-point favorite or greater this season.
- Out of 10 San Diego State games so far this year, three have hit the over.
- Against the spread, San Jose State is 4-6-0 this year.
- San Jose State has yet to lose ATS (1-0) as a 12.5-point underdog or greater this season.
- There have been six San Jose State games (out of 10) that went over the total this year.
San Diego State vs San Jose State Prediction & Pick
All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Aztecs win (89.8%)
San Diego State vs San Jose State Point Spread
San Jose State is listed as an underdog by 12.5 points (-110 odds), and San Diego State, the favorite, is -110 to cover.
San Diego State vs San Jose State Over/Under
A combined point total of 49.5 has been set for San Diego State-San Jose State on Nov. 22, with the over at -110 and the under at -110.
San Diego State vs San Jose State Moneyline
San Jose State is a +340 underdog on the moneyline, while San Diego State is a -465 favorite.
San Diego State vs. San Jose State Points Insights
Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
|San Diego State
|25.4
|85
|12.5
|2
|45.1
|10
|San Jose State
|24.0
|95
|32.4
|120
|54.8
|10
San Diego State vs. San Jose State Game Info
- Game day: Saturday, November 22, 2025
- Game time: 10:30 p.m. ET
- TV channel: Fox Sports 1
- Location: San Diego, California
- Stadium: Snapdragon Stadium
