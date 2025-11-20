San Diego State vs San Jose State Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 13 2025

NCAA football action on Saturday includes the San Diego State Aztecs facing the San Jose State Spartans.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NCAA football betting insights.

San Diego State vs San Jose State Odds & Spread

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: San Diego State: (-465) | San Jose State: (+340)

San Diego State: (-465) | San Jose State: (+340) Spread: San Diego State: -12.5 (-110) | San Jose State: +12.5 (-110)

San Diego State: -12.5 (-110) | San Jose State: +12.5 (-110) Total: 49.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

San Diego State vs San Jose State Betting Trends

San Diego State is 8-2-0 against the spread this year.

San Diego State has yet to lose ATS (1-0) as a 12.5-point favorite or greater this season.

Out of 10 San Diego State games so far this year, three have hit the over.

Against the spread, San Jose State is 4-6-0 this year.

San Jose State has yet to lose ATS (1-0) as a 12.5-point underdog or greater this season.

There have been six San Jose State games (out of 10) that went over the total this year.

San Diego State vs San Jose State Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Aztecs win (89.8%)

San Diego State vs San Jose State Point Spread

San Jose State is listed as an underdog by 12.5 points (-110 odds), and San Diego State, the favorite, is -110 to cover.

San Diego State vs San Jose State Over/Under

A combined point total of 49.5 has been set for San Diego State-San Jose State on Nov. 22, with the over at -110 and the under at -110.

San Diego State vs San Jose State Moneyline

San Jose State is a +340 underdog on the moneyline, while San Diego State is a -465 favorite.

San Diego State vs. San Jose State Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games San Diego State 25.4 85 12.5 2 45.1 10 San Jose State 24.0 95 32.4 120 54.8 10

San Diego State vs. San Jose State Game Info

Game day: Saturday, November 22, 2025

Saturday, November 22, 2025 Game time: 10:30 p.m. ET

10:30 p.m. ET TV channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Stadium: Snapdragon Stadium

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Check out even more in-depth San Diego State vs. San Jose State analysis on FanDuel Research.