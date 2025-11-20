LSU vs Western Kentucky Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 13 2025

The LSU Tigers versus the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers is on the college football schedule for Saturday.

LSU vs Western Kentucky Odds & Spread

Moneyline: LSU: (-1786) | Western Kentucky: (+980)

LSU: (-1786) | Western Kentucky: (+980) Spread: LSU: -21.5 (-110) | Western Kentucky: +21.5 (-110)

LSU: -21.5 (-110) | Western Kentucky: +21.5 (-110) Total: 48.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

LSU vs Western Kentucky Betting Trends

LSU's record against the spread is 3-7-0.

LSU has no wins ATS (0-2) as a 21.5-point favorite or greater this season.

This season, three of LSU's 10 games have hit the over.

Western Kentucky is 8-2-0 against the spread this year.

There have been five Western Kentucky games (out of 10) that hit the over this season.

LSU vs Western Kentucky Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Tigers win (93.8%)

LSU vs Western Kentucky Point Spread

LSU is a 21.5-point favorite against Western Kentucky. LSU is -110 to cover the spread, and Western Kentucky is -110.

LSU vs Western Kentucky Over/Under

The LSU-Western Kentucky game on Nov. 22 has been given an over/under of 48.5 points. The over is -110 and the under is -110.

LSU vs Western Kentucky Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for LSU vs. Western Kentucky reveal LSU as the favorite (-1786) and Western Kentucky as the underdog (+980).

LSU vs. Western Kentucky Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games LSU 23.6 100 19.3 19 51.9 10 Western Kentucky 31.3 46 23.1 51 56.7 10

LSU vs. Western Kentucky Game Info

Game day: Saturday, November 22, 2025

Saturday, November 22, 2025 Game time: 7:45 p.m. ET

7:45 p.m. ET TV channel: SEC Network

SEC Network Location: Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Baton Rouge, Louisiana Stadium: Tiger Stadium

