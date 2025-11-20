Magic vs. Clippers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 20

Magic vs. Clippers Game Info

Date: Thursday, November 20, 2025

Thursday, November 20, 2025 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Kia Center -- Orlando, Florida

Kia Center -- Orlando, Florida Coverage: FDSFL and FDSSC

The Orlando Magic (8-7) host the Los Angeles Clippers (4-10) after winning three home games in a row. The Magic are favored by 5.5 points in the contest, which tips at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday, November 20, 2025. The over/under is set at 219.5 in the matchup.

Magic vs. Clippers Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Magic -5.5 219.5 -215 +180

Magic vs. Clippers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Magic win (55%)

Magic vs. Clippers Betting Trends

The Magic have covered the spread in a game seven times this season (7-8-0).

The Clippers have played 14 games, with four wins against the spread.

This season, Magic games have hit the over eight times out of 14 chances.

Clippers games this year have hit the over 57.1% of the time (eight out of 14 games with a set point total).

Orlando has a worse record against the spread when playing at home (3-5-0) than it does in away games (4-3-0).

In home games, the Magic eclipse the total 37.5% of the time (three of eight games). They hit the over more often in away games, exceeding the total in 71.4% of games (five of seven).

Los Angeles has performed better against the spread on the road (3-3-0) than at home (1-7-0) this year.

In 2025-26, a higher percentage of the Clippers' games have finished above the over/under at home (62.5%, five of eight) compared to away (50%, three of six).

Magic Leaders

Franz Wagner is averaging 22.8 points, 6.4 boards and 3.8 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Desmond Bane averages 16.9 points, 4.4 rebounds and 4.5 assists, shooting 43.6% from the floor and 31.5% from downtown, with 1.5 made treys per contest.

Wendell Carter Jr. is averaging 12.7 points, 1.8 assists and 7.7 boards.

Anthony Black averages 11.7 points, 3.1 boards and 2.4 assists, shooting 47.8% from the floor and 28.8% from beyond the arc, with 1 made 3-pointers per contest.

Tristan da Silva averages 11.9 points, 3.9 boards and 1.1 assists, shooting 48.5% from the field and 40.8% from downtown, with 2.1 made treys per game.

Clippers Leaders

James Harden averages 26.2 points for the Clippers, plus 6.3 boards and 8.7 assists.

Ivica Zubac averages 16 points, 10.8 boards and 2.1 assists. He is also sinking 62.2% of his shots from the floor.

The Clippers get 11.9 points per game from John Collins, plus 4.8 rebounds and 0.6 assists.

Kawhi Leonard's numbers on the season are 24.3 points, 5.7 boards and 3.5 assists per contest. He is sinking 50.5% of his shots from the floor and 40% from 3-point range, with an average of 2.3 treys.

Per game, Kris Dunn provides the Clippers 7.2 points, 2.5 boards and 2.4 assists, plus 1.5 steals and 0.3 blocks.

