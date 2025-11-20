Spurs vs. Hawks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 20

Spurs vs. Hawks Game Info

Date: Thursday, November 20, 2025

Thursday, November 20, 2025 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Venue: Frost Bank Center -- San Antonio, Texas

Frost Bank Center -- San Antonio, Texas Coverage: NBA TV, FDSSE, and FDSSW

The Atlanta Hawks (9-6) are just 1.5-point underdogs as they look to extend a four-game road win streak when they take on the San Antonio Spurs (10-4) on Thursday, November 20, 2025 at Frost Bank Center. The game airs at 8 p.m. ET on NBA TV, FDSSE, and FDSSW. The point total is 230.5 in the matchup.

Spurs vs. Hawks Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Spurs -1.5 230.5 -118 +100

Spurs vs. Hawks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Spurs win (57%)

Spurs vs. Hawks Betting Trends

The Spurs have put together a record of 5-6-3 against the spread this season.

The Hawks are 8-7-0 against the spread this year.

Games involving the Spurs have hit the over seven times out of 15 chances this season.

Hawks games this year have gone over the point total 53.3% of the time (eight out of 15 games with a set point total).

San Antonio has covered the spread in a higher percentage of its home games than road games. It has covered four times in nine opportunities at home, and it has covered one time in five opportunities in away games.

The Spurs have eclipsed the total in a lower percentage of home games (33.3%) than games on the road (80%).

Atlanta's winning percentage against the spread at home is .333 (2-4-0). On the road, it is .667 (6-3-0).

Hawks games have finished above the over/under less frequently at home (three times out of six) than on the road (five of nine) this season.

Spurs Leaders

Devin Vassell averages 13.6 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.6 assists, shooting 39.8% from the field and 34.7% from beyond the arc, with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game.

Keldon Johnson is averaging 11.6 points, 6.2 rebounds and 1.7 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Harrison Barnes averages 12.9 points, 2.9 boards and 2.1 assists, shooting 55.5% from the field and 48.6% from beyond the arc (fourth in league), with 2.6 made 3-pointers per contest.

Julian Champagnie's numbers on the season are 9.7 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game, shooting 42% from the floor and 37.7% from downtown, with an average of 2.1 made treys.

De'Aaron Fox is averaging 22.7 points, 3.2 rebounds and 6.2 assists.

Hawks Leaders

Jalen Johnson's numbers on the season are 22 points, 9.5 rebounds and 6.5 assists per contest. He is also sinking 57.4% of his shots from the floor and 38.1% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.2 triples.

Per game, Onyeka Okongwu provides the Hawks 16.1 points, 7.4 rebounds and 2.5 assists. He also averages 0.9 steals and 1.1 blocks.

Dyson Daniels averages 8.9 points, 5.9 boards and 5.8 assists. He is sinking 48.4% of his shots from the floor.

Nickeil Alexander-Walker's numbers on the season are 18.3 points, 2.8 boards and 3.5 assists per game. He is making 44.2% of his shots from the floor and 30% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.8 treys.

The Hawks get 17.3 points per game from Kristaps Porzingis, plus 5.7 rebounds and 3.7 assists.

