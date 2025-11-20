Oregon vs USC Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 13 2025

The Saturday slate in college football includes a matchup between the Oregon Ducks and the USC Trojans.

Oregon vs USC Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Oregon: (-350) | USC: (+280)

Oregon: (-350) | USC: (+280) Spread: Oregon: -9.5 (-110) | USC: +9.5 (-110)

Oregon: -9.5 (-110) | USC: +9.5 (-110) Total: 59.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Oregon vs USC Betting Trends

Oregon is 5-5-0 against the spread this year.

Oregon's ATS record as 9.5-point or bigger favorites is 4-3.

Out of 10 Oregon games so far this season, five have gone over the total.

USC's record against the spread in 2025 is 5-5-0.

USC has covered every time (1-0) as a 9.5-point or greater underdog this season.

There have been five USC games (out of 10) that hit the over this year.

Oregon vs USC Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Ducks win (74.7%)

Oregon vs USC Point Spread

Oregon is favored by 9.5 points over USC. Oregon is -110 to cover the spread, with USC being -110.

Oregon vs USC Over/Under

An over/under of 59.5 has been set for Oregon-USC on Nov. 22, with the over being -105 and the under -115.

Oregon vs USC Moneyline

The Oregon vs USC moneyline has Oregon as a -350 favorite, while USC is a +280 underdog.

Oregon vs. USC Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Oregon 39.0 10 13.7 6 51.4 10 USC 38.2 13 21.7 40 57.7 10

Oregon vs. USC Game Info

Game day: Saturday, November 22, 2025

Saturday, November 22, 2025 Game time: 3:30 p.m. ET

3:30 p.m. ET TV channel: CBS

CBS Location: Eugene, Oregon

Eugene, Oregon Stadium: Autzen Stadium

