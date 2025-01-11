Utah Hockey Club vs Islanders Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 11

The Saturday schedule in the NHL includes a matchup between the Utah Hockey Club and the New York Islanders.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.

Utah Hockey Club vs Islanders Game Info

Utah Hockey Club (18-16-7) vs. New York Islanders (16-18-7)

Date: Saturday, January 11, 2025

Saturday, January 11, 2025 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Venue: Delta Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah

Delta Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah Coverage: ESPN+

Utah Hockey Club vs Islanders Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Utah Hockey Club (-126) Islanders (+105) 5.5 Utah Hockey Club (-1.5)

Utah Hockey Club vs Islanders Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Utah Hockey Club win (55.7%)

Utah Hockey Club vs Islanders Puck Line

The Islanders are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Islanders are -245 to cover the spread, and the Utah Hockey Club are +194.

Utah Hockey Club vs Islanders Over/Under

Utah Hockey Club versus Islanders on January 11 has an over/under of 5.5 goals, with the over -134 and the under +110.

Utah Hockey Club vs Islanders Moneyline

Utah is a -126 favorite on the moneyline, while New York is a +105 underdog on the road.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!