USC vs Washington College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 6

The USC Trojans (8-0, 1-0 Big Ten) will attempt to extend an eight-game winning streak when they host the Washington Huskies (5-3, 0-1 Big Ten) on December 6, 2025 at Galen Center.

USC vs. Washington Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, December 6, 2025

Saturday, December 6, 2025 Game time: 6 p.m. ET

6 p.m. ET TV channel: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Arena: Galen Center

USC vs. Washington Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: USC win (82.8%)

If you are planning on making a wager on USC-Washington outing (in which USC is a 5.5-point favorite and the total is set at 154.5 points), here are a few betting trends and insights for Saturday's game.

USC vs. Washington: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

USC has covered five times in eight games with a spread this season.

Washington has put together a 4-4-0 record against the spread this year.

USC covers the spread when it is a 5.5-point favorite or more 57.1% of the time. That's more often than Washington covers as an underdog of 5.5 or more (never covered this season).

The Trojans sported a better record against the spread in home games (8-11-0) than they did on the road (4-6-0) last season.

Against the spread last season, the Huskies had an identical winning percentage (.500) at home (8-8-0 record) and on the road (5-5-0).

USC vs. Washington: Moneyline Betting Stats

USC has been listed as the moneyline favorite eight times this season and has come away with a win in all of those games.

The Trojans have been a -300 moneyline favorite on four occasions this season and won every game.

Washington has been listed as the moneyline underdog just two other times so far this season, and it lost both games.

The Huskies have yet to play a game with moneyline odds of +240 or longer.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies USC has a 75% chance of walking away with the win.

USC vs. Washington Head-to-Head Comparison

On offense, USC was the 96th-ranked squad in the country (76.7 points per game) last season. On defense, it was 255th (74.6 points conceded per game).

With 29.2 rebounds per game and 29.1 rebounds conceded, USC was 325th and 56th in college basketball, respectively, last year.

USC was 59th in college basketball in assists (15.5 per game) last year.

USC was 246th in the nation in turnovers per game (11.8) and 121st in turnovers forced (11.9) last year.

Last season Washington averaged 71.6 points per game (243rd-ranked in college basketball) and gave up 75.5 points per contest (283rd-ranked).

Washington pulled down 30.0 rebounds per game (294th-ranked in college basketball). It gave up 31.6 rebounds per contest (209th-ranked).

Last year Washington ranked 227th in college basketball in assists, delivering 12.9 per game.

Washington committed 11.6 turnovers per game (232nd-ranked in college basketball). It forced 11.4 turnovers per contest (166th-ranked).

