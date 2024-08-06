2024 USC Football Odds and Schedule

Odds updated as of 6:46 AM

The 11th-ranked team in the country, the USC Trojans are 2-0 so far this season. Dive into the rest of their 2024 schedule and results below.

USC 2024 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Score Favorite Total 1 LSU Sept. 1 W 27-20 Tigers (-3.5) 66.5 2 Utah State Sept. 7 W 48-0 Trojans (-28.5) 63.5 4 @ Michigan Sept. 21 - Wolverines (-1.5) 52.5 5 Wisconsin Sept. 28 - - - 6 @ Minnesota Oct. 5 - - - 7 Penn State Oct. 12 - - - 8 @ Maryland Oct. 19 - - - View Full Table

USC Last Game

The Trojans get ready for their next game following a 48-0 win over the Utah State Aggies in their most recent game. Against the Aggies, Miller Moss led the Trojans with 229 yards on 21-of-30 passing (70.0%) for one TD and no interceptions. Jo'Quavious Marks toted the rock 13 times for 103 yards (7.9 yards per carry) with one touchdown on the ground. He also had three receptions for 39 yards. Lake McRee accumulated four catches for 81 yards (20.3 per catch) against the Aggies.

USC Betting Insights

USC has been listed as the moneyline favorite only one other time so far this season, a game they won.

