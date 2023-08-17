2023 USC Football Odds and Schedule
With a record of 6-0 in 2023, the USC Trojans are the No. 10 team in the nation. Below, you can see their full schedule and results.
USC 2023 Schedule
Week
Opponent
Date
Score
Favorite
Total
|0
|San Jose State
|August 26
|W 56-28
|Trojans (-30.5)
|65.5
|1
|Nevada
|September 2
|W 66-14
|Trojans (-37.5)
|63.5
|2
|Stanford
|September 9
|W 56-10
|Trojans (-29.5)
|69.5
|4
|@ Arizona State
|September 23
|W 42-28
|Trojans (-34.5)
|62.5
|5
|@ Colorado
|September 30
|W 48-41
|Trojans (-21.5)
|72.5
|6
|Arizona
|October 7
|W 43-41
|Trojans (-20.5)
|69.5
|7
|@ Notre Dame
|October 14
|-
|Fighting Irish (-2.5)
|62.5
USC Last Game
The Trojans go into their next matchup after winning 43-41 over the Arizona Wildcats in their last outing on October 7. In that game against the Wildcats, Caleb Williams had 219 yards on 14-of-25 passing (56.0%) for the Trojans, with one touchdown and no interceptions. He also carried the ball 12 times for 41 yards and three rushing touchdowns. In the ground game, MarShawn Lloyd took 15 carries for 86 yards (5.7 yards per carry) and one touchdown. Brenden Rice accumulated four catches for 96 yards (24.0 per catch) against the Wildcats.
USC Betting Insights
- USC has been the moneyline favorite a total of three times this season, and they've won all of those games.
