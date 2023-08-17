2023 USC Football Odds and Schedule

Odds updated as of 7:06 AM

With a record of 6-0 in 2023, the USC Trojans are the No. 10 team in the nation. Below, you can see their full schedule and results.

USC 2023 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Score Favorite Total 0 San Jose State August 26 W 56-28 Trojans (-30.5) 65.5 1 Nevada September 2 W 66-14 Trojans (-37.5) 63.5 2 Stanford September 9 W 56-10 Trojans (-29.5) 69.5 4 @ Arizona State September 23 W 42-28 Trojans (-34.5) 62.5 5 @ Colorado September 30 W 48-41 Trojans (-21.5) 72.5 6 Arizona October 7 W 43-41 Trojans (-20.5) 69.5 7 @ Notre Dame October 14 - Fighting Irish (-2.5) 62.5 View Full Table

Kick off the NFL season with $200 in Bonus Bets - win or lose - when you place your first $5 bet!

USC Last Game

The Trojans go into their next matchup after winning 43-41 over the Arizona Wildcats in their last outing on October 7. In that game against the Wildcats, Caleb Williams had 219 yards on 14-of-25 passing (56.0%) for the Trojans, with one touchdown and no interceptions. He also carried the ball 12 times for 41 yards and three rushing touchdowns. In the ground game, MarShawn Lloyd took 15 carries for 86 yards (5.7 yards per carry) and one touchdown. Brenden Rice accumulated four catches for 96 yards (24.0 per catch) against the Wildcats.

USC Betting Insights

USC has been the moneyline favorite a total of three times this season, and they've won all of those games.

The Trojans have been the moneyline favorite a total of three times this season, and they've won each of those games.

Check out more in-depth analysis about USC on FanDuel Research!

Bet on the USC Trojans on FanDuel today!