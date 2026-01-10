NHL
Jets vs Devils NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 11
On Sunday in the NHL, the Winnipeg Jets are up against the New Jersey Devils.
Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important information regarding today's NHL betting odds.
Jets vs Devils Game Info
- Winnipeg Jets (16-22-5) vs. New Jersey Devils (22-20-2)
- Date: Sunday, January 11, 2026
- Time: 2 p.m. ET
- Venue: Canada Life Centre -- Winnipeg, Manitoba
- Coverage: NHL Network
Jets vs Devils Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Jets (-126)
|Devils (+105)
|5.5
|Jets (-1.5)
Jets vs Devils Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Jets win (65.2%)
Jets vs Devils Puck Line
- The Jets are favored by 1.5 goals against the Devils. The Jets are +186 to cover the spread, while the Devils are -235.
Jets vs Devils Over/Under
- The over/under for the Jets versus Devils matchup on Jan. 11 has been set at 5.5, with -118 odds on the over and -104 odds on the under.
Jets vs Devils Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Jets-Devils, Winnipeg is the favorite at -126, and New Jersey is +105 playing on the road.