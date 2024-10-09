Up & Adams: Wednesday, October 9th, 2024

Kay Adams hosted the latest episode of 'Up & Adams' on FanDuel TV and YouTube live!

There’s a Packer on the verge of a wild NFL record that you might not know about. Kay tells you about it and a few other storylines that aren’t getting enough love has we turn the page to Week 6.

Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery is stopping by ahead of his big game against the Dallas Cowboys this weekend. And Mike Silver joins the show to give his read on what’s going on with the New York Jets right now. He literally wrote the book on coaches.

Up & Adams airs weekdays on FanDuel TV from 11 a.m. to noon Eastern. Join Kay Adams and a rotating roster of personalities from across sports and entertainment as they discuss the biggest storylines in the NFL, sports and pop culture. Each episode will be posted after the fact on the Up & Adams YouTube page. You can also get each episode in podcast form on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or by subscribing wherever you get your podcasts. You may download this episode by clicking the download button in the player below. To watch FanDuel TV online, simply visit fanduel.com/watch and log in with your FanDuel account for free access. Follow “Up & Adams” on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and TikTok. Follow FanDuel TV on Twitter, Instagram, and TikTok.

Looking for the latest NFL odds? Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook and check out all of the NFL betting options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!