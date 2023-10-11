Up & Adams: Wednesday, October 11th, 2023

Kay Adams hosted the latest episode of 'Up & Adams' on FanDuel TV and YouTube live from London! On today’s episode, Kay shares her top underreacted to storylines.

Then, Super Bowl Champion tight end Rob Gronkowski gives out his parlay with Kay for the Denver Broncos versus Kansas City Chiefs game on Thursday and reacts to the Micah Parsons vs. Deebo Samuel beef.

Next, actor Cristo Fernandez talks about spending the day with the Miami Dolphins, being a Detroit Lions fan, and guesses NFL team logos.

After that, Gronk gives his thoughts on the problems plaguing the New England Patriots and if they should move off quarterback Mac Jones.

Finally, Hannah Wilkes, Sky Sports NFL expert, discusses the growth of the league in England over the years and the matchup between the Baltimore Ravens and Tennessee Titans in London on Sunday.

Up & Adams airs weekdays on FanDuel TV from 11 a.m. to noon Eastern. Join Kay Adams and a rotating roster of personalities from across sports and entertainment as they discuss the biggest storylines in the NFL, sports and pop culture.