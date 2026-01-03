Raptors vs. Hawks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 3

Raptors vs. Hawks Game Info

Date: Saturday, January 3, 2026

Saturday, January 3, 2026 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET Venue: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario Coverage: FDSSE and TSN

The Toronto Raptors (20-15) are favored by 3.5 points against the Atlanta Hawks (17-19) on Saturday, January 3, 2026 at 7:30 p.m. ET. The matchup airs on FDSSE and TSN. The over/under is 232.5 for the matchup.

Raptors vs. Hawks Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Raptors -3.5 232.5 -164 +138

Raptors vs. Hawks Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Raptors win (62.4%)

Raptors vs. Hawks Betting Trends

The Raptors are 16-19-0 against the spread this season.

The Hawks have played 36 games, with 18 wins against the spread.

Games involving the Raptors have hit the over 13 times out of 36 chances this season.

The Hawks have eclipsed the over/under 55.6% of the time this year (20 of 36 games with a set point total).

Toronto sports a worse record against the spread in home games (6-12-0) than it does in road games (10-7-0).

The Raptors have exceeded the over/under in seven of 18 home games (38.9%), compared to six of 17 road games (35.3%).

This season, Atlanta is 6-11-0 at home against the spread (.353 winning percentage). Away, it is 12-7-0 ATS (.632).

In 2025-26 a lower percentage of the Hawks' games have finished above the over/under at home (47.1%, eight of 17) than on the road (63.2%, 12 of 19).

Raptors Leaders

Scottie Barnes is averaging 19.1 points, 5.3 assists and 8.6 boards.

Brandon Ingram averages 22.1 points, 5.9 boards and 3.8 assists, shooting 46.8% from the floor and 34.4% from downtown, with 1.8 made 3-pointers per contest.

Immanuel Quickley averages 16.3 points, 4.3 boards and 6.3 assists.

Sandro Mamukelashvili is averaging 10.4 points, 4.8 boards and 1.7 assists.

Jamal Shead is averaging 6.6 points, 5.4 assists and 1.8 boards.

Hawks Leaders

Jalen Johnson averages 23.8 points for the Hawks, plus 10.3 boards and 8.4 assists.

Per game, Onyeka Okongwu gets the Hawks 16.6 points, 7.9 boards and 3.2 assists. He also averages 1 steal and 1 block.

The Hawks are getting 11.5 points, 6.5 boards and 5.9 assists per game from Dyson Daniels.

The Hawks are getting 20.4 points, 3.4 boards and 3.2 assists per game from Nickeil Alexander-Walker.

The Hawks are getting 10.7 points, 3 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game from Zaccharie Risacher.

