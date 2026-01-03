NHL
Kings vs Wild NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 3
The NHL schedule on Saturday includes the Los Angeles Kings facing the Minnesota Wild.
Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this game on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Kings vs Wild Game Info
- Los Angeles Kings (16-14-9) vs. Minnesota Wild (25-10-7)
- Date: Saturday, January 3, 2026
- Time: 9 p.m. ET
- Venue: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California
- Coverage: ESPN+
Kings vs Wild Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Kings (-138)
|Wild (+115)
|5.5
|Kings (-1.5)
Kings vs Wild Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Kings win (53.6%)
Kings vs Wild Puck Line
- The Kings are favored by 1.5 goals (+176 to cover). Minnesota, the underdog, is -220.
Kings vs Wild Over/Under
- A combined goal total of 5.5 has been set for Kings-Wild on Jan. 3, with the over at -130 and the under at +108.
Kings vs Wild Moneyline
- Minnesota is a +115 underdog on the moneyline, while Los Angeles is a -138 favorite at home.