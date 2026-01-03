FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore NCAAF

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NHL

Kings vs Wild NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 3

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Kings vs Wild NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 3

The NHL schedule on Saturday includes the Los Angeles Kings facing the Minnesota Wild.

Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this game on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Kings vs Wild Game Info

  • Los Angeles Kings (16-14-9) vs. Minnesota Wild (25-10-7)
  • Date: Saturday, January 3, 2026
  • Time: 9 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Kings vs Wild Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Kings (-138)Wild (+115)5.5Kings (-1.5)

Kings vs Wild Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

  • Prediction: Kings win (53.6%)

Kings vs Wild Puck Line

  • The Kings are favored by 1.5 goals (+176 to cover). Minnesota, the underdog, is -220.

Kings vs Wild Over/Under

  • A combined goal total of 5.5 has been set for Kings-Wild on Jan. 3, with the over at -130 and the under at +108.

Kings vs Wild Moneyline

  • Minnesota is a +115 underdog on the moneyline, while Los Angeles is a -138 favorite at home.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup