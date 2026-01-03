Kings vs Wild NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 3

The NHL schedule on Saturday includes the Los Angeles Kings facing the Minnesota Wild.

Kings vs Wild Game Info

Los Angeles Kings (16-14-9) vs. Minnesota Wild (25-10-7)

Date: Saturday, January 3, 2026

Saturday, January 3, 2026 Time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET Venue: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California Coverage: ESPN+

Kings vs Wild Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Kings (-138) Wild (+115) 5.5 Kings (-1.5)

Kings vs Wild Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Kings win (53.6%)

Kings vs Wild Puck Line

The Kings are favored by 1.5 goals (+176 to cover). Minnesota, the underdog, is -220.

Kings vs Wild Over/Under

A combined goal total of 5.5 has been set for Kings-Wild on Jan. 3, with the over at -130 and the under at +108.

Kings vs Wild Moneyline

Minnesota is a +115 underdog on the moneyline, while Los Angeles is a -138 favorite at home.

