Spurs vs. Trail Blazers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 3

Spurs vs. Trail Blazers Game Info

Date: Saturday, January 3, 2026

Saturday, January 3, 2026 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Venue: Frost Bank Center -- San Antonio, Texas

Frost Bank Center -- San Antonio, Texas Coverage: KUNP and FDSSW

The Portland Trail Blazers (15-20) are 8.5-point underdogs against the San Antonio Spurs (25-9) at Frost Bank Center on Saturday, January 3, 2026. The game begins at 8 p.m. ET on KUNP and FDSSW. The point total for the matchup is set at 238.5.

Spurs vs. Trail Blazers Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Spurs -8.5 238.5 -350 +280

Spurs vs. Trail Blazers Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Spurs win (75.1%)

Spurs vs. Trail Blazers Betting Trends

The Spurs have covered the spread 17 times in 34 games with a set spread.

The Trail Blazers have 18 wins against the spread in 35 games this season.

This season, 16 of the Spurs' games have gone over the point total out of 35 chances.

Trail Blazers games this season have gone over the total in 19 of 35 opportunities (54.3%).

San Antonio has covered the spread in the same percentage of home games as road games (50%). It has covered eight times in 16 games when playing at home and nine times in 18 games when playing on the road.

At home, the Spurs eclipse the total 43.8% of the time (seven of 16 games). They hit the over more consistently in road games, exceeding the total in 50% of games (nine of 18).

This year, Portland is 9-7-0 at home against the spread (.562 winning percentage). Away, it is 9-10-0 ATS (.474).

In terms of the over/under, Trail Blazers games have gone over nine of 16 times at home (56.2%), and 10 of 19 on the road (52.6%).

Spurs Leaders

Victor Wembanyama is averaging 24.3 points, 3.4 assists and 11.7 rebounds.

De'Aaron Fox's numbers on the season are 21.8 points, 3.8 boards and 5.9 assists per game, shooting 48% from the field and 36.1% from downtown, with an average of 2.2 made 3-pointers.

Stephon Castle averages 18 points, 5 boards and 7 assists, shooting 48.4% from the floor and 26.7% from beyond the arc, with 1.1 made treys per game.

Keldon Johnson is averaging 13.4 points, 6.4 boards and 1.4 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.6 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Julian Champagnie is averaging 10.5 points, 5.6 boards and 1.3 assists.

Trail Blazers Leaders

Deni Avdija's numbers on the season are 25.6 points, 7.2 boards and 7 assists per contest. He is also sinking 46.8% of his shots from the field and 35.9% from 3-point range, with an average of 2.3 triples.

The Trail Blazers receive 21.8 points per game from Shaedon Sharpe, plus 4.5 boards and 2.4 assists.

Donovan Clingan's numbers on the season are 10.8 points, 10.5 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest. He is sinking 53.5% of his shots from the floor.

Per game, Toumani Camara gives the Trail Blazers 12.5 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.8 assists, plus 1 steal and 0.4 blocks.

Per game, Jerami Grant provides the Trail Blazers 20 points, 4 boards and 2.7 assists, plus 0.7 steals and 0.6 blocks.

For more NBA betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's NBA home page.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, DeMarcus "Boogie" Cousins and Chandler Parsons weekdays at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/research/tv-and-podcast.