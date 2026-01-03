Bulls vs. Hornets Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 3

Bulls vs. Hornets Game Info

Date: Saturday, January 3, 2026

Saturday, January 3, 2026 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Venue: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois

United Center -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: FDSSE and CHSN+

The Charlotte Hornets (11-23) are underdogs (+2.5) in their attempt to stop a three-game losing streak when they visit the Chicago Bulls (17-17) at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday, January 3, 2026 at United Center. The game airs on FDSSE and CHSN+. The point total is 237.5 for the matchup.

Bulls vs. Hornets Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Bulls -2.5 237.5 -126 +108

Bulls vs. Hornets Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Bulls win (61.7%)

Bulls vs. Hornets Betting Trends

The Bulls have gone 17-16-1 against the spread this season.

The Hornets are 19-15-0 against the spread this year.

Bulls games have gone over the total 17 times this season.

Hornets games this season have gone over the total in 14 of 34 opportunities (41.2%).

Chicago has covered the spread in the same percentage of home games as road games (50%). It has covered nine times in 18 games when playing at home and eight times in 16 games on the road.

At home, the Bulls go over the total 38.9% of the time (seven of 18 games). They hit the over more consistently in away games, going over the total in 62.5% of games (10 of 16).

Charlotte has been better against the spread at home (10-7-0) than on the road (9-8-0) this season.

Hornets games have gone above the over/under 41.2% of the time both at home (seven of 17) and on the road (seven of 17) this season.

Bulls Leaders

Nikola Vucevic averages 16.1 points, 8.9 boards and 3.4 assists.

Matas Buzelis' numbers on the season are 14.3 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game, shooting 48.4% from the floor and 34.3% from downtown, with an average of 1.7 made 3-pointers.

Tre Jones averages 12.2 points, 2.8 rebounds and 5.2 assists, shooting 52.7% from the floor.

Ayo Dosunmu's numbers on the season are 13.9 points, 2.7 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game, shooting 49.8% from the floor and 43.1% from downtown, with an average of 1.7 made treys.

Kevin Huerter is averaging 12.1 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists.

Hornets Leaders

Per game, Miles Bridges gives the Hornets 20 points, 6.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists. He also averages 0.6 steals and 0.6 blocks.

Kon Knueppel averages 19.5 points, 5.1 boards and 3.6 assists. He is also making 48.5% of his shots from the floor and 43% from 3-point range, with 3.6 treys per contest (fifth in NBA).

The Hornets get 20 points per game from LaMelo Ball, plus 5.1 rebounds and 8.2 assists.

Moussa Diabate's numbers on the season are 7.9 points, 8.1 boards and 1.3 assists per game. He is draining 61.8% of his shots from the field.

Collin Sexton's numbers on the season are 15.3 points, 2.1 rebounds and 4.4 assists per contest. He is draining 48.4% of his shots from the field and 39.3% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.3 triples.

