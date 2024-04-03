Up & Adams: Wednesday, April 3rd, 2024

Kay Adams hosted the latest episode of 'Up & Adams' on FanDuel TV and YouTube! On today’s episode, Kay talks about the additions the New Orleans Saints have made and the Las Vegas Raiders’ options at the quarterback position.

Then, former Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Ladd McConkey discusses why his alma mater has been a factory for NFL players, the teams he’s met ahead of the NFL draft, and the prospect of reuniting with Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken.

Next, Kay reacts to the Buffalo Bills trading wide receiver Stefon Diggs to the Houston Texans.

After that, Matt Hamilton shares the biggest difference Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley will make with the team.

Finally, Kay highlights one thing about former Florida State Seminoles edge rusher Jared Verse you should know.

Up & Adams airs Monday - Thursday on FanDuel TV from 11 a.m. to noon Eastern. Join Kay Adams and a rotating roster of personalities from across sports and entertainment as they discuss the biggest storylines in the NFL, sports and pop culture. Each episode will be posted after the fact on the Up & Adams YouTube page. You can also get each episode in podcast form on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or by subscribing wherever you get your podcasts. You may download this episode by clicking the download button in the player below. To watch FanDuel TV online, simply visit fanduel.com/watch and log in with your FanDuel account for free access. Follow “Up & Adams” on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and TikTok. Follow FanDuel TV on Twitter, Instagram, and TikTok.

Looking for the latest NFL odds? Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook and check out all of the NFL betting options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!