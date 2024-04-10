Up & Adams: Wednesday, April 10th, 2024

Kay Adams hosted the latest episode of 'Up & Adams' on FanDuel TV and YouTube! On today’s episode, Kay reacts to the Green Bay Packers facing the Philadelphia Eagles in Brazil to open the season and the Jacksonville Jaguars extending linebacker Josh Allen.

Then, PFF’s lead draft analyst Trevor Sikkema discusses which quarterback should go second overall, the wide receiver who isn’t getting enough love, and the team that’s fascinating to him.

Next, Kay shares one thing about former North Carolina State Wolfpack linebacker Payton Wilson.

After that, Super Bowl Champion wide receiver Chris Hogan talks about the biggest change for the New England Patriots going from Bill Belichick as head coach to Jerod Mayo, his outlook for the team next season, and what they should do with the third overall pick.

Finally, former Michigan Wolverines wide receiver Roman Wilson explains what he’s worked to improve as a player, the teammate he’d most like to play with in the NFL, and expectations for head coach Jim Harbaugh with the Los Angeles Chargers.

Up & Adams airs Monday - Thursday on FanDuel TV from 11 a.m. to noon Eastern. Join Kay Adams and a rotating roster of personalities from across sports and entertainment as they discuss the biggest storylines in the NFL, sports and pop culture.

