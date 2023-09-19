Up & Adams: Tuesday, September 19th, 2023

Kay Adams hosted the latest episode of 'Up & Adams' on FanDuel TV and YouTube! On today’s episode, Kay recaps the Pittsburgh Steelers beating the Cleveland Browns, the New Orleans Saints pulling out a victory against the Carolina Panthers, and the strong start for NFC South teams this season.

Then, New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones returns to talk about the team’s comeback win against the Arizona Cardinals, the key to turning that game around, and what they can carry over from that victory into Thursday’s matchup versus the San Francisco 49ers.

Next, Kay shares the players you should target on the waiver wire in fantasy football and highlights impressive performances from Week 2.

Finally, San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel discusses what makes his quarterback, Brock Purdy, loved in the building, Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb’s injury, and previews the team’s Thursday night matchup against the New York Giants.

