Up & Adams: Tuesday, September 17th, 2024

Kay Adams hosted the latest episode of 'Up & Adams' on FanDuel TV and YouTube live! In today’s episode, Kay reacts to the Atlanta Falcons’ last-second win over the Philadelphia Eagles.

Next, New Orleans Saints wide receiver Rashid Shaheed talks about the team’s dominant win over the Dallas Cowboys in Week 2, playing with quarterback Derek Carr, and what you need to know about offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak.

Then, Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams discusses team’s upset victory against the Baltimore Ravens, the hardest part for wide receivers getting in-sync with New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers, and what he’s seen from rookie tight end Brock Bowers through two weeks.

Finally, Super Bowl Champion tight end Rob Gronkowski shares his thoughts on the ending of the Falcons-Eagles game, whether San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy can carry the team as they deal with key injuries, and if the Arizona Cardinals can win the NFC West.

