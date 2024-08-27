Up & Adams: Tuesday, August 27th, 2024

Kay Adams hosted the latest episode of 'Up & Adams' on FanDuel TV and YouTube live! In today’s episode, Kay reacts to Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase reporting to practice despite ongoing contract negotiations with the team and the roster turnover with the Denver Broncos under head coach Sean Payton.

Next, Super Bowl Champion safety Devin McCourty discusses Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones’ comments about his role as general manager, why he believes the New England Patriots haven’t named a starting quarterback yet, and whether the New York Jets should be the betting favorite to win the AFC East.

Then, Kay highlights the quarterbacks she’s targeting in fantasy football drafts this year.

After that, former NFL quarterback Colt McCoy talks about being a Big Ten analyst for NBC Sports, going through cut day in his career, and his prediction for Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray this season.

Finally, Kay reveals the second of her top-10 predictions for the 2024 NFL season.

Up & Adams airs weekdays on FanDuel TV from 11 a.m. to noon Eastern. Join Kay Adams and a rotating roster of personalities from across sports and entertainment as they discuss the biggest storylines in the NFL, sports and pop culture.

