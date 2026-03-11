2 Best Bets and Player Props for Rockets vs. Nuggets

Even within a single game, betting markets are abundant.

You can bet traditional markets like the spread or the total, but we've also got tons of player-prop markets to sift through.

Which bets stand out today as the Denver Nuggets host the Houston Rockets?

Let's dig into the best bets in FanDuel Sportsbook's NBA betting odds and NBA player props, utilizing FanDuel Research's NBA projections to try to find value.

Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All injury news comes from the NBA's official injury report.

Nuggets vs. Rockets Prediction and Props

With Houston on the second leg of a back to back, Denver's first-quarter moneyline is appealing.

The Rockets played in Houston last night and are at a rest/travel disadvantage in Denver. In their past two second legs of back to backs, the Rockets have lost the first quarter by exactly seven points each time.

The Nuggets, meanwhile, last played in OKC on Monday and hadn't left Denver for a week prior to that game.

In addition to that, the Nuggets are a really strong first-quarter team. For the season, Denver sits fourth in first-quarter net rating (+8.7), and their first-quarter net rating is +12.7 if we look at only their home games.

These two teams have played three times already this season, with Denver winning the first quarter in two of the games (by 13 and by three).

Given that Houston is on a back to back as well as the Nuggets' excellent first-quarter numbers this campaign, I like Denver to take the opening stanza, and I'm also intrigued by Denver to cover the first-quarter spread of -1.5 (-122).

It's always scary to take the under on anything when it comes to Nikola Jokic, but this is my favorite prop in this game.

As mentioned, the Rockets and Nugs have faced off three times this season. Per usual, Jokic has put up some monster statlines in those games. However, his assist numbers have been modest by his standards, with Jokic averaging 8.0 dimes per game over the three games.

Recent trends for both sides point to the under, too. Jokic is averaging 9.0 assists per game over his past 10 contests, and Houston has allowed the ninth-fewest assists per game to centers (3.3) over the last seven games.

