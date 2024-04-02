Up & Adams: Tuesday, April 2nd, 2024

Kay Adams hosted the latest episode of 'Up & Adams' on FanDuel TV and YouTube! On today’s episode, Kay talks about Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson’s role on the team’s offense and whether the Green Bay Packers should sign quarterback Jordan Love to an extension.

Then, Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Charles Omenihu talks about what it was like not being able to play in the Super Bowl and documenting his rehab journey from a torn ACL on YouTube.

Next, college basketball analyst Jon Rothstein previews the Final Four matchups with Connecticut facing Alabama and Purdue going against North Carolina State and his top unlikely heroes in March Madness history.

After that, Kay highlights one thing you need to know about former Clemson Tigers linebacker Jeremiah Trotter Jr.

Finally, Detroit Lions defensive tackle D.J. Reader discusses his decision to sign with the team in the offseason.

Up & Adams airs Monday - Thursday on FanDuel TV from 11 a.m. to noon Eastern. Join Kay Adams and a rotating roster of personalities from across sports and entertainment as they discuss the biggest storylines in the NFL, sports and pop culture.

