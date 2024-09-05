Up & Adams: Thursday, September 5th, 2024

Kay Adams hosted the latest episode of 'Up & Adams' on FanDuel TV and YouTube live! In today’s episode, Kay previews the Baltimore Ravens facing the Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday Night, the Houston Texans playing the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, and reveals her sixth prediction for the 2024 season.

Next, Miami Dolphins safety Jevon Holland talks about the difference he’s noticed going against the team’s offense in practice this year compared to last, what the defense will look like in 2024, and the Week 1 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Then, Kay shares her seventh NFL prediction.

Finally, Hall of Fame safety Ed Reed discusses how he’d defend against the Chiefs' offense and what he needs to see from Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson.

Up & Adams airs weekdays on FanDuel TV from 11 a.m. to noon Eastern. Join Kay Adams and a rotating roster of personalities from across sports and entertainment as they discuss the biggest storylines in the NFL, sports and pop culture. Each episode will be posted after the fact on the Up & Adams YouTube page. You can also get each episode in podcast form on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or by subscribing wherever you get your podcasts. You may download this episode by clicking the download button in the player below. To watch FanDuel TV online, simply visit fanduel.com/watch and log in with your FanDuel account for free access. Follow “Up & Adams” on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and TikTok. Follow FanDuel TV on Twitter, Instagram, and TikTok.

Looking for the latest NFL odds? Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook and check out all of the NFL betting options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!