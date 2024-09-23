Up & Adams: Monday, September 23rd, 2024

Kay Adams hosted the latest episode of 'Up & Adams' on FanDuel TV and YouTube live! In today’s episode, Kay reacts to the Kansas City Chiefs beating the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday night, the Baltimore Ravens holding on versus the Dallas Cowboys, and the Minnesota Vikings dominating the Houston Texans.

Next, former All-Pro linebacker Luke Kuechly talks about the Carolina Panthers’ victory against the Las Vegas Raiders, the Philadelphia Eagles’ defense shutting down the New Orleans Saints’ offense, if he’s worried about the Cowboys' defense after the Week 3 loss, what he learned from the Pittsburgh Steelers going to 3-0 on Sunday, and his predictions for both Monday Night Football matchups.

Then, Luke shares which storylines from around the league he believes are a big deal.

Finally, Kay reacts to the Green Bay Packers beating the Tennessee Titans and her hunches for several player prop bets for Monday’s games.

Up & Adams airs weekdays on FanDuel TV from 11 a.m. to noon Eastern. Join Kay Adams and a rotating roster of personalities from across sports and entertainment as they discuss the biggest storylines in the NFL, sports and pop culture. Each episode will be posted after the fact on the Up & Adams YouTube page. You can also get each episode in podcast form on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or by subscribing wherever you get your podcasts. You may download this episode by clicking the download button in the player below. To watch FanDuel TV online, simply visit fanduel.com/watch and log in with your FanDuel account for free access. Follow “Up & Adams” on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and TikTok. Follow FanDuel TV on Twitter, Instagram, and TikTok.

Looking for the latest NFL odds? Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook and check out all of the NFL betting options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!