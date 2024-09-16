Up & Adams: Monday, September 16th, 2024

Kay Adams hosted the latest episode of 'Up & Adams' on FanDuel TV and YouTube live! In today’s episode, Kay recaps the Houston Texans beating the Chicago Bears, the Kansas City Chiefs’ walk-off victory over the Cincinnati Bengals, and the New Orleans Saints’ dominating win over the Dallas Cowboys.

Next, former All-Pro linebacker Luke Kuechly shares his thoughts on the controversial pass interference call at the end of the Bengals-Chiefs game, what the Minnesota Vikings have done the past couple of years to stifle the San Francisco 49ers’ offense, how the Green Bay Packers were able to run all over the Indianapolis Colts, what he saw in the Los Angeles Chargers victory against the Carolina Panthers, and the situation around Miami Dolphinsquarterback Tua Tagovailoa’s health.

Finally, Kay gives her hunches for player props in the Monday night matchup between the Atlanta Falcons and Philadelphia Eagles.

Up & Adams airs weekdays on FanDuel TV from 11 a.m. to noon Eastern. Join Kay Adams and a rotating roster of personalities from across sports and entertainment as they discuss the biggest storylines in the NFL, sports and pop culture.

