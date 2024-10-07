Up & Adams: Monday, October 7th, 2024

Kay Adams hosted the latest episode of 'Up & Adams' on FanDuel TV and YouTube live!

Week 5 has gave us our wildest week of football yet. The witching hour was witching. Weird touchdowns were being scored left and right. There’s nothing better than a chaotic Sunday, and I’ll go through every twist and turn this morning.

Luke Kuechly will be on once again to make sense of all of it. What’s going on with Aaron Rodgers and this New York Jets offense? Do the Buffalo Bills need to make a move to help Josh Allen? Do the Cincinnati Bengals still have a chance? Can anyone stop the Baltimore Ravens offense? We’ll get some answers this morning.

