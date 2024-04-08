Up & Adams: Monday, April 8th, 2024

Kay Adams hosted the latest episode of 'Up & Adams' on FanDuel TV and YouTube! On today’s episode, Fox Sports NFC North reporter Carmen Vitali discusses whether quarterback Caleb Williams will work with the Chicago Bears, which quarterback prospect would be the best fit for the Minnesota Vikings, and the state of the Dallas Cowboys.

Then, former Pro Bowl safety Donte Whitner talks about the San Francisco 49ers’ outlook after losing the Super Bowl, whether Jim Harbaugh will spark a turnaround for the Los Angeles Chargers in his first season as a head coach, and which departed player the Buffalo Bills will miss the most.

Finally, ESPN basketball analyst LaChina Robinson shares her thoughts on South Carolina beating Iowa in the women’s college basketball national championship.

Up & Adams airs Monday - Thursday on FanDuel TV from 11 a.m. to noon Eastern. Join Kay Adams and a rotating roster of personalities from across sports and entertainment as they discuss the biggest storylines in the NFL, sports and pop culture.

