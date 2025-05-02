Up & Adams Live From Kentucky Derby: Friday, May 2nd, 2025

Kay Adams hosted the latest episode of 'Up & Adams' on FanDuel TV and YouTube live!

Kay is live at Churchill Downs ahead of the 151st Kentucky Derby with a loaded show. She talks to:

New Ram and future Hall of Famer Davante Adams

Current Hall of Famer Warren Moon

Host of the Kentucky Derby for NBC, Mike Tirico

Carolina Panthers standout receiver Xavier Legette

And... Super Chef Bobby Flay

Watch the full episode below:

