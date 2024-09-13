Up & Adams: Friday, September 13th, 2024

Kay Adams hosted the latest episode of 'Up & Adams' on FanDuel TV and YouTube live! In today’s episode, Kay reacts to Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffering another concussion, the Buffalo Bills coming out with the win on Thursday night, and previews Sunday's matchup with the San Francisco 49ers versus the Minnesota Vikings.

Then, Kay reveals her NFL touchdown scorer picks for Week 2.

Next, former Pro Bowl safety Donte Whitner revisits his bold preseason prediction for the Los Angeles Chargers, previews the 49ers versus the Vikings, and his thoughts on Tua sustaining another concussion.

After that, Kay highlights her top NFL DFS plays for Week 2.

Next, Chicago Bears cornerback Tyrique Stevenson discusses his game-winning pick-six versus the Tennessee Titans in Week 1, rookie quarterback Caleb Williams’ debut, and his bond with fellow teammate Jaylon Johnson.

Finally, Kay shares her hunches for Week 2 NFL player props.

Up & Adams airs weekdays on FanDuel TV from 11 a.m. to noon Eastern. Join Kay Adams and a rotating roster of personalities from across sports and entertainment as they discuss the biggest storylines in the NFL, sports and pop culture.

