UNC Wilmington vs Delaware Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for CAA Tournament Championship

The No. 12 seed Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens (16-19, 5-13 CAA) are in the CAA championship game against the No. 2 UNC Wilmington Seahawks (26-7, 14-4 CAA). The title game is on Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

UNC Wilmington vs. Delaware Game Info and Odds

Game day: Tuesday, March 11, 2025

Game time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET TV channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Arena: St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena

UNC Wilmington vs. Delaware Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: UNC Wilmington win (79.4%)

Before making a wager on Tuesday's UNC Wilmington-Delaware spread (UNC Wilmington -8.5) or over/under (148.5 points), read the betting trends and insights below.

UNC Wilmington vs. Delaware: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

UNC Wilmington has compiled a 19-11-0 ATS record so far this year.

Delaware has compiled a 15-17-0 record against the spread this year.

As an 8.5-point underdog or more in 2024-25, Delaware is 2-1 against the spread compared to the 3-5 ATS record UNC Wilmington puts up as an 8.5-point favorite.

The Seahawks have a better record against the spread at home (11-5-0) than they do in away games (8-5-0).

The Fightin' Blue Hens' winning percentage against the spread at home is .385 (5-8-0). On the road, it is .429 (6-8-0).

Against the spread, in conference play, UNC Wilmington is 11-8-0 this year.

Delaware's CAA record against the spread is 8-13-0.

UNC Wilmington vs. Delaware: Moneyline Betting Stats

UNC Wilmington has come away with 20 wins in the 25 contests it has been listed as the moneyline favorite in this season.

This season, the Seahawks have come away with a win six times in eight chances when named as a favorite of at least -410 or better on the moneyline.

Delaware has gone 6-14 in games it was listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 30% of those games).

The Fightin' Blue Hens have played as a moneyline underdog of +315 or longer in only two games this season, which they lost both.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies UNC Wilmington has a 80.4% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

UNC Wilmington vs. Delaware Head-to-Head Comparison

UNC Wilmington is outscoring opponents by 9.7 points per game with a +318 scoring differential overall. It puts up 79.5 points per game (49th in college basketball) and gives up 69.8 per outing (106th in college basketball).

UNC Wilmington's leading scorer, Donovan Newby, is 319th in the country scoring 14.5 points per game.

Delaware puts up 77.4 points per game (89th in college basketball) while giving up 77.9 per contest (323rd in college basketball). It has a -19 scoring differential.

John Camden's 16.9 points per game paces Delaware and ranks 119th in the nation.

The Seahawks come out on top in the rebound battle by an average of 8.4 boards. They are recording 36 rebounds per game (17th in college basketball) compared to their opponents' 27.6 per contest.

Sean Moore's 6.4 rebounds per game lead the Seahawks and rank 249th in college basketball action.

The Fightin' Blue Hens lose the rebound battle by an average of 4.8 boards. They are recording 28.2 rebounds per game (339th in college basketball) compared to their opponents' 33.

Camden's 5.4 rebounds per game lead the Fightin' Blue Hens and rank 481st in the nation.

UNC Wilmington averages 102.8 points per 100 possessions on offense (32nd in college basketball), and gives up 90.3 points per 100 possessions (99th in college basketball).

The Fightin' Blue Hens put up 99.2 points per 100 possessions (95th in college basketball), while conceding 99.9 points per 100 possessions (338th in college basketball).

