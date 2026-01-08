Jazz vs. Mavericks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 8

Jazz vs. Mavericks Game Info

Date: Thursday, January 8, 2026

Thursday, January 8, 2026 Time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET Venue: Delta Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah

Delta Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah Coverage: KJZZ, Jazz+, and KFAA

The Utah Jazz (12-24) are 7.5-point underdogs as they attempt to turn around a five-game losing streak when they host the Dallas Mavericks (14-23) on Thursday, January 8, 2026 at Delta Center. The game airs at 9 p.m. ET on KJZZ, Jazz+, and KFAA. The matchup has an over/under of 241.5.

Jazz vs. Mavericks Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Mavericks -7.5 241.5 -245 +200

Jazz vs. Mavericks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Mavericks win (59.1%)

Jazz vs. Mavericks Betting Trends

The Mavericks are 15-21-1 against the spread this season.

The Jazz are 20-16-0 against the spread this season.

This season, Mavericks games have hit the over 18 times out of 36 chances.

Jazz games this year have gone over the total in 23 of 36 opportunities (63.9%).

Dallas has covered the spread in a higher percentage of its home games than away games. It has covered 10 times in 20 opportunities when playing at home, and it has covered five times in 17 opportunities in away games.

The Mavericks have exceeded the over/under in a lower percentage of home games (45%) than road tilts (52.9%).

In 2025-26 against the spread, Utah has a better winning percentage at home (.684, 13-6-0 record) than away (.412, 7-10-0).

Jazz games have finished above the over/under more frequently at home (15 times out of 19) than away (eight of 17) this year.

Mavericks Leaders

Cooper Flagg averages 18.9 points, 6.5 rebounds and 4.2 assists.

P.J. Washington averages 14.7 points, 7.4 rebounds and 1.9 assists.

Naji Marshall is averaging 13.2 points, 2.5 assists and 4.6 boards.

Anthony Davis averages 20.3 points, 11.1 boards and 2.7 assists, shooting 50.6% from the field.

Brandon Williams' numbers on the season are 11.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 3.9 assists per contest, shooting 43.2% from the floor.

Jazz Leaders

Keyonte George's numbers on the season are 24.3 points, 4.3 boards and 6.9 assists per game. He is also sinking 45% of his shots from the floor and 37.2% from 3-point range, with an average of 2.6 triples.

Per game, Lauri Markkanen gives the Jazz 27.8 points, 7 rebounds and 2.1 assists. He also averages 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocks.

The Jazz get 10.4 points per game from Jusuf Nurkic, plus 9.8 boards and 4.4 assists.

Kyle Filipowski's numbers on the season are 9.3 points, 6.1 boards and 2.1 assists per contest. He is draining 45.9% of his shots from the floor.

Isaiah Collier's numbers on the season are 8.4 points, 2.4 rebounds and 6.6 assists per contest. He is sinking 51.2% of his shots from the floor.

