UConn vs Florida Atlantic Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 13 2025

On Saturday in college football, the UConn Huskies are playing the Florida Atlantic Owls.

Get the latest NCAA football odds ahead of this game on FanDuel Sportsbook.

UConn vs Florida Atlantic Odds & Spread

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: UConn: (-275) | Florida Atlantic: (+220)

UConn: (-275) | Florida Atlantic: (+220) Spread: UConn: -7.5 (-102) | Florida Atlantic: +7.5 (-120)

UConn: -7.5 (-102) | Florida Atlantic: +7.5 (-120) Total: 65.5 -- Over: (-114) | Under: (-106)

UConn vs Florida Atlantic Betting Trends

UConn is 7-4-0 against the spread this season.

For the season, UConn is 3-3 as 7.5-point or better favorites.

Out of 11 UConn games so far this season, seven have hit the over.

Florida Atlantic's record against the spread in 2025 is 6-4-0.

Florida Atlantic has won twice ATS (2-3) as a 7.5-point underdog or greater this season.

Florida Atlantic has seen five of its 10 games hit the over.

UConn vs Florida Atlantic Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Huskies win (79.5%)

UConn vs Florida Atlantic Point Spread

Florida Atlantic is a 7.5-point underdog against UConn. Florida Atlantic is -120 to cover the spread, and UConn is -102.

UConn vs Florida Atlantic Over/Under

A combined point total of 65.5 has been set for UConn-Florida Atlantic on Nov. 22, with the over at -114 and the under at -106.

UConn vs Florida Atlantic Moneyline

UConn is the favorite, -275 on the moneyline, while Florida Atlantic is a +220 underdog.

UConn vs. Florida Atlantic Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games UConn 35.9 9 24.1 81 56.0 11 Florida Atlantic 30.6 50 34.6 128 61.0 10

UConn vs. Florida Atlantic Game Info

Game day: Saturday, November 22, 2025

Saturday, November 22, 2025 Game time: 3 p.m. ET

3 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Boca Raton, Florida

Boca Raton, Florida Stadium: Flagler Credit Union Stadium

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Check out even more in-depth UConn vs. Florida Atlantic analysis on FanDuel Research.