UConn vs Florida Atlantic Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 13 2025
On Saturday in college football, the UConn Huskies are playing the Florida Atlantic Owls.
UConn vs Florida Atlantic Odds & Spread
- Moneyline: UConn: (-275) | Florida Atlantic: (+220)
- Spread: UConn: -7.5 (-102) | Florida Atlantic: +7.5 (-120)
- Total: 65.5 -- Over: (-114) | Under: (-106)
UConn vs Florida Atlantic Betting Trends
- UConn is 7-4-0 against the spread this season.
- For the season, UConn is 3-3 as 7.5-point or better favorites.
- Out of 11 UConn games so far this season, seven have hit the over.
- Florida Atlantic's record against the spread in 2025 is 6-4-0.
- Florida Atlantic has won twice ATS (2-3) as a 7.5-point underdog or greater this season.
- Florida Atlantic has seen five of its 10 games hit the over.
UConn vs Florida Atlantic Prediction & Pick
All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Huskies win (79.5%)
UConn vs Florida Atlantic Point Spread
Florida Atlantic is a 7.5-point underdog against UConn. Florida Atlantic is -120 to cover the spread, and UConn is -102.
UConn vs Florida Atlantic Over/Under
A combined point total of 65.5 has been set for UConn-Florida Atlantic on Nov. 22, with the over at -114 and the under at -106.
UConn vs Florida Atlantic Moneyline
UConn is the favorite, -275 on the moneyline, while Florida Atlantic is a +220 underdog.
UConn vs. Florida Atlantic Points Insights
Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
|UConn
|35.9
|9
|24.1
|81
|56.0
|11
|Florida Atlantic
|30.6
|50
|34.6
|128
|61.0
|10
UConn vs. Florida Atlantic Game Info
- Game day: Saturday, November 22, 2025
- Game time: 3 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ESPN+
- Location: Boca Raton, Florida
- Stadium: Flagler Credit Union Stadium
