Stars vs Canucks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 20
The NHL schedule on Thursday includes the Dallas Stars facing the Vancouver Canucks.
Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital information regarding today's NHL betting odds.
Stars vs Canucks Game Info
- Dallas Stars (12-5-3) vs. Vancouver Canucks (9-10-2)
- Date: Thursday, November 20, 2025
- Time: 10 p.m. ET
- Venue: Rogers Arena -- Vancouver, British Columbia
- Coverage: ESPN+
Stars vs Canucks Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Stars (-156)
|Canucks (+130)
|6.5
|Stars (-1.5)
Stars vs Canucks Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Stars win (58%)
Stars vs Canucks Puck Line
- The Canucks are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-194 to cover). And Dallas, the favorite, is +156.
Stars vs Canucks Over/Under
- A combined goal total of 6.5 has been set for Stars-Canucks on Nov. 20, with the over at +102 and the under at -124.
Stars vs Canucks Moneyline
- Vancouver is the underdog, +130 on the moneyline, while Dallas is a -156 favorite despite being on the road.