NHL

Golden Knights vs Mammoth NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 20

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

The Vegas Golden Knights are among the NHL squads in action on Thursday, versus the Utah Mammoth.

Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this matchup on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Golden Knights vs Mammoth Game Info

  • Vegas Golden Knights (9-4-6) vs. Utah Mammoth (10-7-3)
  • Date: Thursday, November 20, 2025
  • Time: 9 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Delta Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Golden Knights vs Mammoth Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Golden Knights (-118)Mammoth (-102)6.5Golden Knights (-1.5)

Golden Knights vs Mammoth Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

  • Prediction: Golden Knights win (56.4%)

Golden Knights vs Mammoth Puck Line

  • The Mammoth are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Golden Knights. The Mammoth are -250 to cover the spread, and the Golden Knights are +198.

Golden Knights vs Mammoth Over/Under

  • Golden Knights versus Mammoth on Nov. 20 has an over/under of 6.5 goals, with the over +112 and the under -140.

Golden Knights vs Mammoth Moneyline

  • Utah is the underdog, -102 on the moneyline, while Vegas is a -118 favorite despite being on the road.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

