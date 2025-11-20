NHL
Avalanche vs Rangers NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 20
The NHL's Thursday schedule includes the Colorado Avalanche facing the New York Rangers.
Avalanche vs Rangers Game Info
- Colorado Avalanche (13-1-5) vs. New York Rangers (10-9-2)
- Date: Thursday, November 20, 2025
- Time: 9 p.m. ET
- Venue: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado
- Coverage: ESPN+
Avalanche vs Rangers Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Avalanche (-215)
|Rangers (+176)
|6.5
|Avalanche (-1.5)
Avalanche vs Rangers Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Avalanche win (67.8%)
Avalanche vs Rangers Puck Line
- The Avalanche are favored by 1.5 goals versus the Rangers. The Avalanche are +118 to cover the spread, while the Rangers are -144.
Avalanche vs Rangers Over/Under
- The Avalanche-Rangers game on Nov. 20 has been given an over/under of 6.5 goals. The over is +114 and the under is -140.
Avalanche vs Rangers Moneyline
- New York is the underdog, +176 on the moneyline, while Colorado is a -215 favorite at home.