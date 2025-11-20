Avalanche vs Rangers NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 20

The NHL's Thursday schedule includes the Colorado Avalanche facing the New York Rangers.

Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this matchup on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Avalanche vs Rangers Game Info

Colorado Avalanche (13-1-5) vs. New York Rangers (10-9-2)

Date: Thursday, November 20, 2025

Thursday, November 20, 2025 Time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET Venue: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado Coverage: ESPN+

Avalanche vs Rangers Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Avalanche (-215) Rangers (+176) 6.5 Avalanche (-1.5)

Avalanche vs Rangers Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Avalanche win (67.8%)

Avalanche vs Rangers Puck Line

The Avalanche are favored by 1.5 goals versus the Rangers. The Avalanche are +118 to cover the spread, while the Rangers are -144.

Avalanche vs Rangers Over/Under

The Avalanche-Rangers game on Nov. 20 has been given an over/under of 6.5 goals. The over is +114 and the under is -140.

Avalanche vs Rangers Moneyline

New York is the underdog, +176 on the moneyline, while Colorado is a -215 favorite at home.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!