NHL

Lightning vs Oilers NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 20

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

NHL action on Thursday includes the Tampa Bay Lightning playing the Edmonton Oilers.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.

Lightning vs Oilers Game Info

  • Tampa Bay Lightning (10-7-2) vs. Edmonton Oilers (9-9-4)
  • Date: Thursday, November 20, 2025
  • Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Benchmark International Arena -- Tampa, Florida
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Lightning vs Oilers Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Lightning (-152)Oilers (+126)6.5Lightning (-1.5)

Lightning vs Oilers Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

  • Prediction: Lightning win (67.1%)

Lightning vs Oilers Puck Line

  • The Lightning are favored by 1.5 goals (+156 to cover). Edmonton, the underdog, is -194.

Lightning vs Oilers Over/Under

  • Lightning versus Oilers, on Nov. 20, has an over/under of 6.5, with the over being +106 and the under -130.

Lightning vs Oilers Moneyline

  • The Lightning vs Oilers moneyline has Tampa Bay as a -152 favorite, while Edmonton is a +126 underdog on the road.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

