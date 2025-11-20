NHL
Lightning vs Oilers NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 20
NHL action on Thursday includes the Tampa Bay Lightning playing the Edmonton Oilers.
Lightning vs Oilers Game Info
- Tampa Bay Lightning (10-7-2) vs. Edmonton Oilers (9-9-4)
- Date: Thursday, November 20, 2025
- Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
- Venue: Benchmark International Arena -- Tampa, Florida
- Coverage: ESPN+
Lightning vs Oilers Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Lightning (-152)
|Oilers (+126)
|6.5
|Lightning (-1.5)
Lightning vs Oilers Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Lightning win (67.1%)
Lightning vs Oilers Puck Line
- The Lightning are favored by 1.5 goals (+156 to cover). Edmonton, the underdog, is -194.
Lightning vs Oilers Over/Under
- Lightning versus Oilers, on Nov. 20, has an over/under of 6.5, with the over being +106 and the under -130.
Lightning vs Oilers Moneyline
- The Lightning vs Oilers moneyline has Tampa Bay as a -152 favorite, while Edmonton is a +126 underdog on the road.