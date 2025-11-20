FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NHL

Canadiens vs Capitals NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 20

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Canadiens vs Capitals NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 20

The NHL's Thursday slate includes the Montreal Canadiens facing the Washington Capitals.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.

Canadiens vs Capitals Game Info

  • Montreal Canadiens (10-6-3) vs. Washington Capitals (10-8-2)
  • Date: Thursday, November 20, 2025
  • Time: 7 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Bell Centre -- Montréal, Quebec
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Canadiens vs Capitals Odds

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Canadiens (-126)Capitals (+105)6.5Canadiens (-1.5)

Canadiens vs Capitals Prediction & Pick

  • Prediction: Capitals win (53.4%)

Canadiens vs Capitals Puck Line

  • The Capitals are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Capitals are -235 to cover the spread, and the Canadiens are +186.

Canadiens vs Capitals Over/Under

  • Canadiens versus Capitals, on Nov. 20, has an over/under of 6.5, with the over being +110 and the under -134.

Canadiens vs Capitals Moneyline

  • The Canadiens vs Capitals moneyline has Montreal as a -126 favorite, while Washington is a +105 underdog on the road.

