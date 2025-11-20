NHL
Canadiens vs Capitals NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 20
The NHL's Thursday slate includes the Montreal Canadiens facing the Washington Capitals.
Canadiens vs Capitals Game Info
- Montreal Canadiens (10-6-3) vs. Washington Capitals (10-8-2)
- Date: Thursday, November 20, 2025
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Venue: Bell Centre -- Montréal, Quebec
- Coverage: ESPN+
Canadiens vs Capitals Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Canadiens (-126)
|Capitals (+105)
|6.5
|Canadiens (-1.5)
Canadiens vs Capitals Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Capitals win (53.4%)
