FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

NCAAF iconNCAAF

Explore NCAAF

NCAAB iconNCAAB

Explore NCAAB

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

Email Sign-Up iconEmail Sign-Up

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NHL

Kings vs Sharks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 20

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Kings vs Sharks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 20

Thursday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Los Angeles Kings and the San Jose Sharks.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information about NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Kings vs Sharks Game Info

  • Los Angeles Kings (10-6-4) vs. San Jose Sharks (9-8-3)
  • Date: Thursday, November 20, 2025
  • Time: 10 p.m. ET
  • Venue: SAP Center at San Jose -- San Jose, California
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Kings vs Sharks Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Kings (-170)Sharks (+140)5.5Kings (-1.5)

Kings vs Sharks Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

  • Prediction: Kings win (54.3%)

Kings vs Sharks Puck Line

  • The Sharks are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Kings. The Sharks are -184 to cover the spread, and the Kings are +148.

Kings vs Sharks Over/Under

  • The Kings-Sharks game on Nov. 20 has been given an over/under of 5.5 goals. The over is -122 and the under is +100.

Kings vs Sharks Moneyline

  • San Jose is a +140 underdog on the moneyline, while Los Angeles is a -170 favorite on the road.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup