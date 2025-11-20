NHL
Kings vs Sharks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 20
Thursday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Los Angeles Kings and the San Jose Sharks.
We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information about NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Kings vs Sharks Game Info
- Los Angeles Kings (10-6-4) vs. San Jose Sharks (9-8-3)
- Date: Thursday, November 20, 2025
- Time: 10 p.m. ET
- Venue: SAP Center at San Jose -- San Jose, California
- Coverage: ESPN+
Kings vs Sharks Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Kings (-170)
|Sharks (+140)
|5.5
|Kings (-1.5)
Kings vs Sharks Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Kings win (54.3%)
Kings vs Sharks Puck Line
- The Sharks are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Kings. The Sharks are -184 to cover the spread, and the Kings are +148.
Kings vs Sharks Over/Under
- The Kings-Sharks game on Nov. 20 has been given an over/under of 5.5 goals. The over is -122 and the under is +100.
Kings vs Sharks Moneyline
- San Jose is a +140 underdog on the moneyline, while Los Angeles is a -170 favorite on the road.