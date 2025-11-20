Kings vs Sharks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 20

Thursday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Los Angeles Kings and the San Jose Sharks.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information about NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Kings vs Sharks Game Info

Los Angeles Kings (10-6-4) vs. San Jose Sharks (9-8-3)

Date: Thursday, November 20, 2025

Thursday, November 20, 2025 Time: 10 p.m. ET

10 p.m. ET Venue: SAP Center at San Jose -- San Jose, California

SAP Center at San Jose -- San Jose, California Coverage: ESPN+

Kings vs Sharks Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Kings (-170) Sharks (+140) 5.5 Kings (-1.5)

Kings vs Sharks Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Kings win (54.3%)

Kings vs Sharks Puck Line

The Sharks are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Kings. The Sharks are -184 to cover the spread, and the Kings are +148.

Kings vs Sharks Over/Under

The Kings-Sharks game on Nov. 20 has been given an over/under of 5.5 goals. The over is -122 and the under is +100.

Kings vs Sharks Moneyline

San Jose is a +140 underdog on the moneyline, while Los Angeles is a -170 favorite on the road.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!