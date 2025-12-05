UConn vs East Texas A&M College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 5

Two hot teams square off when the UConn Huskies (7-1) host the East Texas A&M Lions (4-3) on December 5, 2025. The Huskies will put their three-game win streak on the line against the Lions, winners of three straight.

NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

UConn vs. East Texas A&M Game Info and Odds

Game day: Friday, December 5, 2025

Friday, December 5, 2025 Game time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET TV channel: Peacock

Peacock Location: Storrs, Connecticut

Storrs, Connecticut Arena: Harry A. Gampel Pavilion

Before making a bet on Friday's UConn-East Texas A&M spread (UConn -37.5) or over/under (140.5 points), see the betting insights and trends below.

UConn vs. East Texas A&M: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

UConn has compiled a 3-5-0 record against the spread this season.

East Texas A&M has compiled a 4-1-0 record against the spread this year.

At home last season, the Huskies had a worse record against the spread (8-8-0) compared to their ATS record on the road (6-5-0).

Last year, the Lions were 4-9-0 at home against the spread (.308 winning percentage). On the road, they were 9-8-0 ATS (.529).

UConn vs. East Texas A&M Head-to-Head Comparison

At 77.0 points scored per game and 68.0 points conceded last year, UConn was 90th in the nation offensively and 56th on defense.

On the boards, UConn was 111th in the country in rebounds (33.1 per game) last year. It was second-best in rebounds conceded (25.9 per game).

UConn was eighth-best in the country in assists (17.3 per game) last season.

In terms of turnovers, UConn was 71st in the country in committing them (10.0 per game) last season. It was 317th in forcing them (9.8 per game).

East Texas A&M scored only 64.4 points per game (third-worst in college basketball) last year, but it played better at the other end, where it surrendered 74.9 points per game (267th-ranked).

East Texas A&M found it difficult to pile up rebounds last season, ranking fourth-worst in college basketball with 26.9 rebounds per game. It ranked 310th by allowing 33.5 rebounds per contest.

East Texas A&M ranked 124th in college basketball with 14.2 assists per game.

East Texas A&M averaged 14.6 turnovers per game (0-worst in college basketball), and forced 13.0 turnovers per game (50th-ranked).

