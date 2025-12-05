Gonzaga vs Kentucky College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 5

The Gonzaga Bulldogs (7-1) go up against the Kentucky Wildcats (5-3) on December 5, 2025. The matchup airs on ESPN2.

Gonzaga vs. Kentucky Game Info and Odds

Game day: Friday, December 5, 2025

Friday, December 5, 2025 Game time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Location: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee Arena: Bridgestone Arena

Gonzaga vs. Kentucky Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Gonzaga win (63.3%)

Read these betting trends and insights before you wager on Friday's Gonzaga-Kentucky spread (Gonzaga -5.5) or total (159.5 points).

Gonzaga vs. Kentucky: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Gonzaga is 6-2-0 ATS this season.

Kentucky has compiled a 4-4-0 ATS record so far this season.

Gonzaga covers the spread when it is a 5.5-point favorite or more 83.3% of the time. That's more often than Kentucky covers as an underdog of 5.5 or more (never covered this season).

The Bulldogs covered the spread in a lower percentage of their home games than road games last year. They covered four times in 14 games when playing at home, and they covered six times in 10 games on the road.

Last season, the Wildcats were 10-8-0 at home against the spread (.556 winning percentage). On the road, they were 4-6-0 ATS (.400).

Gonzaga vs. Kentucky: Moneyline Betting Stats

Gonzaga has been chosen as the moneyline favorite in six games this year and has walked away with the win five times (83.3%) in those games.

The Bulldogs have not lost in four games this year when favored by -235 or better on the moneyline.

Kentucky has been the moneyline underdog only one other time so far this season, a game it lost.

The Wildcats have played as a moneyline underdog of +190 or longer in just one game this season, which they lost.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Gonzaga has a 70.1% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Gonzaga vs. Kentucky Head-to-Head Comparison

Gonzaga's +190 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 23.8 points per game) is a result of scoring 90.8 points per game (19th in college basketball) while allowing 67.0 per contest (62nd in college basketball).

Braden Huff's team-leading 15.8 points per game ranks 221st in the country.

Kentucky outscores opponents by 23.0 points per game (posting 86.6 points per game, 55th in college basketball, and giving up 63.6 per contest, 16th in college basketball) and has a +184 scoring differential.

Denzel Aberdeen's 13.5 points per game leads Kentucky and ranks 462nd in the country.

The Bulldogs win the rebound battle by an average of 11.1 boards. They are collecting 39.6 rebounds per game (17th in college basketball) compared to their opponents' 28.5 per outing.

Graham Ike is 84th in college basketball action with 7.9 rebounds per game to lead the Bulldogs.

The Wildcats win the rebound battle by an average of 11.0 boards. They are recording 40.4 rebounds per game (12th in college basketball) compared to their opponents' 29.4.

Malachi Moreno is 93rd in college basketball with 7.8 rebounds per game, leading the Wildcats.

Gonzaga averages 106.8 points per 100 possessions on offense (47th in college basketball), and gives up 78.9 points per 100 possessions (10th in college basketball).

The Wildcats rank 41st in college basketball with 107.7 points scored per 100 possessions, and 12th defensively with 79.1 points conceded per 100 possessions.

