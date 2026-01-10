UConn vs DePaul College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 10

The UConn Huskies (15-1, 5-0 Big East) will try to extend an 11-game winning streak when they host the DePaul Blue Demons (10-6, 2-3 Big East) on January 10, 2026 at PeoplesBank Arena.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

UConn vs. DePaul Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, January 10, 2026

Game time: 12:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: TNT

Location: Hartford, Connecticut

Arena: PeoplesBank Arena

UConn vs. DePaul Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: UConn win (93.1%)

Before you place a wager on UConn-DePaul outing (in which UConn is a 19.5-point favorite and the total has been set at 136.5 points), here are a few betting trends and insights for Saturday's game.

UConn vs. DePaul: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

UConn has put together a 6-10-0 ATS record so far this year.

DePaul has compiled a 10-6-0 record against the spread this season.

When the spread is set as 19.5 or more this season, UConn (1-4) covers a lower percentage of those games when it is the favorite (20%) than DePaul (1-0) does as the underdog (100%).

The Huskies have done a better job covering the spread in away games (3-1-0) than they have in home games (2-7-0).

The Blue Demons performed better against the spread at home (9-10-0) than on the road (5-7-0) last season.

UConn's record against the spread in conference games is 3-2-0.

Against the spread in Big East games, DePaul is 4-1-0 this year.

UConn vs. DePaul: Moneyline Betting Stats

UConn has been victorious in 10, or 90.9%, of the 11 contests it has been chosen as moneyline favorites in this season.

The Huskies have yet to play a game this season with better moneyline odds than -4545.

DePaul has a 1-5 record in games it was the underdog on the moneyline (winning 16.7% of those games).

The Blue Demons have not played a game this season with moneyline odds of +1600 or longer.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies UConn has a 97.8% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

UConn vs. DePaul Head-to-Head Comparison

At 77.0 points scored per game and 68.0 points conceded last year, UConn was 90th in the country offensively and 56th defensively.

On the glass, UConn was 111th in college basketball in rebounds (33.1 per game) last year. It was second-best in rebounds conceded (25.9 per game).

UConn was eighth-best in the nation in assists (17.3 per game) last year.

UConn committed 10.0 turnovers per game last year and forced 9.8 per game, ranking 71st and 317th, respectively, in college basketball.

DePaul was 218th in college basketball last season with 72.4 points per game. At the other end of the court, it ranked 251st with 74.5 points allowed per contest.

DePaul pulled down 31.4 boards per game (207th-ranked in college basketball). It gave up 32.3 rebounds per contest (257th-ranked).

Last year DePaul ranked 61st in college basketball in assists, delivering 15.4 per game.

DePaul ranked 246th in college basketball with 11.8 turnovers per game last year. Meanwhile, it ranked 265th with 10.4 forced turnovers per game.

