Islanders vs Kraken NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 23
In NHL action on Sunday, the New York Islanders face the Seattle Kraken.
Islanders vs Kraken Game Info
- New York Islanders (12-8-2) vs. Seattle Kraken (11-5-5)
- Date: Sunday, November 23, 2025
- Time: 5 p.m. ET
- Venue: UBS Arena -- Elmont, New York
- Coverage: ESPN+
Islanders vs Kraken Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Islanders (-170)
|Kraken (+140)
|5.5
|Islanders (-1.5)
Islanders vs Kraken Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Kraken win (52.7%)
- Prediction: Kraken win (52.7%)
Islanders vs Kraken Puck Line
- The Kraken are underdogs by 1.5 goals on the road against the Islanders. The Kraken are -178 to cover the spread, and the Islanders are +144.
Islanders vs Kraken Over/Under
- A combined goal total of 5.5 has been set for Islanders-Kraken on Nov. 23, with the over at -140 and the under at +114.
Islanders vs Kraken Moneyline
- Seattle is the underdog, +140 on the moneyline, while New York is a -170 favorite at home.