Islanders vs Kraken NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 23

In NHL action on Sunday, the New York Islanders face the Seattle Kraken.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.

Islanders vs Kraken Game Info

New York Islanders (12-8-2) vs. Seattle Kraken (11-5-5)

Date: Sunday, November 23, 2025

Sunday, November 23, 2025 Time: 5 p.m. ET

5 p.m. ET Venue: UBS Arena -- Elmont, New York

UBS Arena -- Elmont, New York Coverage: ESPN+

Islanders vs Kraken Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Islanders (-170) Kraken (+140) 5.5 Islanders (-1.5)

Islanders vs Kraken Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Kraken win (52.7%)

Islanders vs Kraken Puck Line

The Kraken are underdogs by 1.5 goals on the road against the Islanders. The Kraken are -178 to cover the spread, and the Islanders are +144.

Islanders vs Kraken Over/Under

A combined goal total of 5.5 has been set for Islanders-Kraken on Nov. 23, with the over at -140 and the under at +114.

Islanders vs Kraken Moneyline

Seattle is the underdog, +140 on the moneyline, while New York is a -170 favorite at home.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!