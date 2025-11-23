FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NHL

Bruins vs Sharks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 23

Sunday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Boston Bruins and the San Jose Sharks.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital information regarding today's NHL betting odds.

Bruins vs Sharks Game Info

  • Boston Bruins (13-10) vs. San Jose Sharks (10-9-3)
  • Date: Sunday, November 23, 2025
  • Time: 8 p.m. ET
  • Venue: SAP Center at San Jose -- San Jose, California
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Bruins vs Sharks Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Bruins (-134)Sharks (+112)6.5Bruins (-1.5)

Bruins vs Sharks Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

  • Prediction: Sharks win (50.1%)

Bruins vs Sharks Puck Line

  • The Sharks are underdogs by 1.5 goals at home against the Bruins. The Sharks are -225 to cover the spread, and the Bruins are +180.

Bruins vs Sharks Over/Under

  • The over/under for the Bruins versus Sharks matchup on Nov. 23 has been set at 6.5, with +106 odds on the over and -130 odds on the under.

Bruins vs Sharks Moneyline

  • The moneyline numbers for Bruins vs. Sharks reveal Boston as the favorite (-134) and San Jose as the underdog (+112) despite being the home team.

