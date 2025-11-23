Bruins vs Sharks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 23

Sunday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Boston Bruins and the San Jose Sharks.

Bruins vs Sharks Game Info

Boston Bruins (13-10) vs. San Jose Sharks (10-9-3)

Date: Sunday, November 23, 2025

Sunday, November 23, 2025 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Venue: SAP Center at San Jose -- San Jose, California

SAP Center at San Jose -- San Jose, California Coverage: ESPN+

Bruins vs Sharks Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Bruins (-134) Sharks (+112) 6.5 Bruins (-1.5)

Bruins vs Sharks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Sharks win (50.1%)

Bruins vs Sharks Puck Line

The Sharks are underdogs by 1.5 goals at home against the Bruins. The Sharks are -225 to cover the spread, and the Bruins are +180.

Bruins vs Sharks Over/Under

The over/under for the Bruins versus Sharks matchup on Nov. 23 has been set at 6.5, with +106 odds on the over and -130 odds on the under.

Bruins vs Sharks Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Bruins vs. Sharks reveal Boston as the favorite (-134) and San Jose as the underdog (+112) despite being the home team.

