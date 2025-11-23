NHL
Avalanche vs Blackhawks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 23
In NHL action on Sunday, the Colorado Avalanche take on the Chicago Blackhawks.
Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.
Avalanche vs Blackhawks Game Info
- Colorado Avalanche (15-1-5) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (10-7-4)
- Date: Sunday, November 23, 2025
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Venue: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois
- Coverage: NHL Network
Avalanche vs Blackhawks Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Avalanche (-240)
|Blackhawks (+195)
|6.5
|Avalanche (-1.5)
Avalanche vs Blackhawks Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Avalanche win (55.1%)
Avalanche vs Blackhawks Puck Line
- The Blackhawks are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Blackhawks are -124 to cover the spread, and the Avalanche are +102.
Avalanche vs Blackhawks Over/Under
- The Avalanche-Blackhawks matchup on Nov. 23 has been given an over/under of 6.5 goals. The over is -102 and the under is -120.
Avalanche vs Blackhawks Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Blackhawks-Avalanche, Chicago is the underdog at +195, and Colorado is -240 playing on the road.