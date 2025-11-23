FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NHL

Avalanche vs Blackhawks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 23

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Avalanche vs Blackhawks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 23

In NHL action on Sunday, the Colorado Avalanche take on the Chicago Blackhawks.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.

Avalanche vs Blackhawks Game Info

  • Colorado Avalanche (15-1-5) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (10-7-4)
  • Date: Sunday, November 23, 2025
  • Time: 7 p.m. ET
  • Venue: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois
  • Coverage: NHL Network

Avalanche vs Blackhawks Odds

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Avalanche (-240)Blackhawks (+195)6.5Avalanche (-1.5)

Avalanche vs Blackhawks Prediction & Pick

  • Prediction: Avalanche win (55.1%)

Avalanche vs Blackhawks Puck Line

  • The Blackhawks are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Blackhawks are -124 to cover the spread, and the Avalanche are +102.

Avalanche vs Blackhawks Over/Under

  • The Avalanche-Blackhawks matchup on Nov. 23 has been given an over/under of 6.5 goals. The over is -102 and the under is -120.

Avalanche vs Blackhawks Moneyline

  • Looking at the moneyline for Blackhawks-Avalanche, Chicago is the underdog at +195, and Colorado is -240 playing on the road.

