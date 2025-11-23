Avalanche vs Blackhawks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 23

In NHL action on Sunday, the Colorado Avalanche take on the Chicago Blackhawks.

Avalanche vs Blackhawks Game Info

Colorado Avalanche (15-1-5) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (10-7-4)

Date: Sunday, November 23, 2025

7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois

United Center -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: NHL Network

Avalanche vs Blackhawks Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Avalanche (-240) Blackhawks (+195) 6.5 Avalanche (-1.5)

Avalanche vs Blackhawks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Avalanche win (55.1%)

Avalanche vs Blackhawks Puck Line

The Blackhawks are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Blackhawks are -124 to cover the spread, and the Avalanche are +102.

Avalanche vs Blackhawks Over/Under

The Avalanche-Blackhawks matchup on Nov. 23 has been given an over/under of 6.5 goals. The over is -102 and the under is -120.

Avalanche vs Blackhawks Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Blackhawks-Avalanche, Chicago is the underdog at +195, and Colorado is -240 playing on the road.

