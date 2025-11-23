Duke vs Howard College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 23

The Duke Blue Devils (6-0) will host the Howard Bison (3-3) after winning five straight home games.

Before you place your bet on this matchup, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Duke vs. Howard Game Info and Odds

Game day: Sunday, November 23, 2025

Game time: 4 p.m. ET

4 p.m. ET TV channel: ACC Network

ACC Network Location: Durham, North Carolina

Durham, North Carolina Arena: Cameron Indoor Stadium

Duke vs. Howard Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Duke win (99.2%)

Read the betting insights and trends below before making a bet on Sunday's Duke-Howard spread (Duke -39.5) or total (150.5 points).

Duke vs. Howard: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Duke is 5-1-0 ATS this season.

Howard has covered twice in five games with a spread this year.

Against the spread last year, the Blue Devils played worse at home, covering 11 times in 17 home games, and nine times in 11 road games.

In 2024-25 against the spread, the Bison had a better winning percentage at home (.400, 4-6-0 record) than away (.357, 5-9-0).

Duke vs. Howard Head-to-Head Comparison

Duke's +219 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 36.5 points per game) is a result of scoring 93.7 points per game (20th in college basketball) while giving up 57.2 per outing (sixth in college basketball).

Cameron Boozer paces Duke, scoring 20.3 points per game (43rd in the nation).

Howard is outscoring opponents by 3.6 points per game, with a +22 scoring differential overall. It puts up 75.3 points per game (245th in college basketball) and gives up 71.7 per contest (158th in college basketball).

Bryce Harris is ranked 19th in the nation with a team-high 22 points per game.

The 41 rebounds per game the Blue Devils average rank 24th in college basketball, and are 12.2 more than the 28.8 their opponents record per contest.

Boozer's 9.5 rebounds per game lead the Blue Devils and rank 44th in college basketball action.

The Bison prevail in the rebound battle by an average of 2.1 boards. They are recording 29.8 rebounds per game (310th in college basketball) compared to their opponents' 27.7.

Harris averages 7.3 rebounds per game (176th in college basketball) to lead the Bison.

Duke ranks 13th in college basketball with 115.3 points scored per 100 possessions, and fifth in college basketball defensively with 70.3 points conceded per 100 possessions.

The Bison rank 189th in college basketball averaging 97.8 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 225th, allowing 93 points per 100 possessions.

