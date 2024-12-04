UConn vs Baylor Basketball Prediction, Best Bets, Spread & Odds - December 4

The Baylor Bears (5-2) go up against the UConn Huskies (5-3) at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion on December 4, 2024.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

UConn vs. Baylor Game Info and Odds

Game day: Wednesday, December 4, 2024

Wednesday, December 4, 2024 Game time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: Storrs, Connecticut

Storrs, Connecticut Arena: Harry A. Gampel Pavilion

UConn vs. Baylor Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: UConn win (73.7%)

UConn is a 2.5-point favorite against Baylor on Wednesday and the over/under has been set at 144.5 points. Below are a few betting trends and insights before making an informed wager on the game.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

UConn vs. Baylor: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

UConn has put together a 4-4-0 ATS record so far this year.

Baylor has compiled a 3-4-0 record against the spread this season.

UConn covers the spread when it is a 2.5-point favorite or more 50% of the time. That's more often than Baylor covers as an underdog of 2.5 or more (never covered this season).

When playing at home last season, the Huskies sported a worse record against the spread (9-7-0) compared to their ATS record on the road (7-4-0).

The Bears' winning percentage against the spread at home last year was .688 (11-5-0). On the road, it was .556 (5-4-0).

UConn vs. Baylor: Moneyline Betting Stats

UConn has been named as the moneyline favorite three times this season but has yet to come away with a victory in any of those games.

The Huskies have won all of their three games in which they were named as at least a -132 moneyline favorite.

Baylor has been the moneyline underdog only two other times so far this season, and it lost both games.

The Bears have played as a moneyline underdog of +110 or longer in just two games this season, which they lost both.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies UConn has a 56.9% chance of walking away with the win.

UConn vs. Baylor Head-to-Head Comparison

UConn outscores opponents by 23.0 points per game (scoring 86.3 per game to rank 23rd in college basketball while allowing 63.3 per outing to rank 34th in college basketball) and has a +184 scoring differential overall.

UConn's leading scorer, Alex Karaban, is 188th in the nation putting up 15.9 points per game.

Baylor's +84 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 12.0 points per game) is a result of putting up 85.0 points per game (31st in college basketball) while giving up 73.0 per outing (222nd in college basketball).

Norchad Omier leads Baylor, scoring 15.9 points per game (188th in college basketball).

The 35.3 rebounds per game the Huskies average rank 91st in the nation, and are 11.0 more than the 24.3 their opponents pull down per outing.

Tarris Reed, Jr. averages 9.0 rebounds per game (ranking 35th in college basketball) to lead the Huskies.

The Bears pull down 34.0 rebounds per game (157th in college basketball) while allowing 29.3 per outing to opponents. They outrebound opponents by 4.7 boards per game.

Omier is ninth in college basketball with 10.4 rebounds per game, leading the Bears.

UConn's 113.3 points per 100 possessions on offense rank third in college basketball, and the 83.1 points it allows per 100 possessions rank 54th in college basketball.

The Bears' 104.8 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 43rd in college basketball, and the 90.0 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 184th in college basketball.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!